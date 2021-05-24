Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SAMG traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,117. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

