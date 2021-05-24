Analysts Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%.

SWKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SWK in the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKH opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. SWK has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

