Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.51. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 380.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

TCBI traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $68.87. 532,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $7,616,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,334,000 after buying an additional 220,922 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

