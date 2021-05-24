Analysts Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Post $1.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

