Analysts Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Brokerages predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.72. 84,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.96 million, a P/E ratio of -146.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $15,062,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

