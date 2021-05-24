Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post $0.86 EPS

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Overstock.com posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,153. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

