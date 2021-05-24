Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.22 Billion

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce sales of $11.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.58 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $44.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.27 billion to $45.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.20 billion to $46.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 880,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,282. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 83,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

