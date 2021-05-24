Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce $121.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the lowest is $107.60 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $163.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $718.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $659.30 million to $786.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $938.86 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $898.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

