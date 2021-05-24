Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lightspeed POS Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lightspeed POS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -61.19.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

