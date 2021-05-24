Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coeur Mining (CDE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE):

5/17/2021 – Coeur Mining was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Coeur Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

5/6/2021 – Coeur Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Coeur Mining was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/30/2021 – Coeur Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2021 – Coeur Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CDE opened at $9.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Get Coeur Mining Inc alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.