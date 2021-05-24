Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) PT at C$101.78

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$101.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, with a total value of C$186,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,981,265.25. Insiders have purchased 8,861 shares of company stock valued at $645,908 over the last 90 days.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

