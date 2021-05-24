Analysts Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target at $147.00

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.01. 3,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arkema has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $2.528 dividend. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.