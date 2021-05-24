Analysts Set Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Target Price at $117.09

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. New Street Research started coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.15. Cree has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,821 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

