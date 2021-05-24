Analysts Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) PT at GBX 953.06

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 953.06 ($12.45).

A number of research firms recently commented on EZJ. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

easyJet stock opened at GBX 976.20 ($12.75) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,007.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 880.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

