Analysts Set Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Price Target at $2.56

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,675,000 after buying an additional 9,685,914 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,708,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,619,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 430,034 shares in the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

