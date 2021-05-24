Analysts Set New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Target Price at $12.25

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 4,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

