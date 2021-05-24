Analysts Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT at $124.14

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $119.19. 8,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.42. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

