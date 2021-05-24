Analysts Set True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT at C$6.89

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNT.UN shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.44 on Friday. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.24 and a 52 week high of C$7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.59. The stock has a market cap of C$657.32 million and a PE ratio of 20.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

