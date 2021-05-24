Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TransAlta (TAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) in the last few weeks:
- 5/20/2021 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “
- 5/14/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “
- 4/20/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $13.00 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TAC stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after buying an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TransAlta by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,505 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
