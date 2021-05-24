Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TransAlta (TAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2021 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

5/14/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

4/20/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $13.00 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TAC stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after buying an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TransAlta by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,505 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

