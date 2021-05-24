Analyzing Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Strattec Security’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 521.35 -$362.30 million N/A N/A Strattec Security $385.30 million 0.51 -$7.61 million ($0.91) -55.07

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% Strattec Security 2.18% 4.77% 3.13%

Risk and Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Luminar Technologies and Strattec Security, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $33.29, indicating a potential upside of 55.47%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Summary

Strattec Security beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

