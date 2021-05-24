Anixa Biosciences’ (ANIX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of ANIX opened at $4.04 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $126.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,150. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

