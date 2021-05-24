ankrETH (aEth) Price Tops $2,415.86

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for about $2,415.86 or 0.06300529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a total market cap of $70.86 million and approximately $52,340.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00065749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.31 or 0.00986635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.26 or 0.10393533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00085394 BTC.

About ankrETH

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

