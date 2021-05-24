Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stake Boosted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 552,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,180 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of AM opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

