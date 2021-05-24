Antiample Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. Antiample has a market cap of $996,556.26 and approximately $10.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.86 or 0.00829838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.48 or 0.08106922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00078251 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

