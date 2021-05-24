Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $253.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

