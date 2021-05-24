Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Apartment Income REIT worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,611,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Shares of AIRC opened at $45.44 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665 over the last three months.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

