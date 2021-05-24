Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 89,455 shares.The stock last traded at $34.56 and had previously closed at $33.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

