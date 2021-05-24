Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 89,455 shares.The stock last traded at $34.56 and had previously closed at $33.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
