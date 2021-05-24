AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.
Shares of APPF traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $133.71. 2,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,263. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.09. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.95.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430 in the last ninety days. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.