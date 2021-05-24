AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

Shares of APPF traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $133.71. 2,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,263. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.09. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.95.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430 in the last ninety days. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

