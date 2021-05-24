Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,965 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.43 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

