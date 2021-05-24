Appleton Group LLC Buys 11,361 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 17.7% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Appleton Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 174,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.07. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,177. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

