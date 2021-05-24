Appleton Group LLC Buys New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Facebook makes up 0.7% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,822,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total value of $11,773,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock worth $555,164,524. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.78 on Monday, hitting $324.01. 213,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077,361. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

