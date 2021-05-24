Appleton Group LLC Invests $346,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,303 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of VMware by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.89. 3,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,882. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.