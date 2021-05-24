Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by 117.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Applied Materials stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ICAP increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

