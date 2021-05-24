Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $170.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Applied Materials stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 304.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

