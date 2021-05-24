Apron Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded down 65.9% against the US dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $2.31 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00850725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.68 or 0.08344848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00078567 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

