Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

