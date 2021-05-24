argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $324.00 at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $324.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.60.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX opened at $268.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in argenx by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,967,000 after buying an additional 121,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in argenx by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,260,000 after buying an additional 247,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,434,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.