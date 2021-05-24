Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.76. Argo Group International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 728.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Shares of ARGO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.20. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,805. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

