Argus Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $120.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lowered by Argus from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTON. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.58.

Shares of PTON opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.74 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,231,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 635,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,129,269. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $465,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $229,827,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $261,586,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

