Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,171 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after acquiring an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $217,028,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.92 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

