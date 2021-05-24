Arizona State Retirement System Buys 130 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 12,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Rentals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $321.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.