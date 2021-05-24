Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE:LEN opened at $94.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

