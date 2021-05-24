Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.02 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SWK opened at $210.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.87 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

