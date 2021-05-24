Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.