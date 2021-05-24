Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,399 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

