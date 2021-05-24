Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,380 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

