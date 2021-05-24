Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Astec Industries worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

