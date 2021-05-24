AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in AstroNova by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in AstroNova by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,065 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 922.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALOT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,819. The company has a market cap of $120.38 million, a P/E ratio of 92.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

