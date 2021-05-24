Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.88. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $169.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

