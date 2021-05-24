AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650,935 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $52,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

